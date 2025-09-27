This Iconic Candy Store Is 'The Most Impressive Nepo Baby Passion Project', According To TikTok

As a Jewish New Yorker, TikToker Josh Rosen has a lot of nostalgia for Dylan's Candy Bar, a magical place that served as the inspiration for many of his childhood friends' bar mitzvahs. In a video sharing his love for the iconic candy store, he dubbed it "the most impressive nepo baby passion project." And that's exactly what it is.

The daughter of fashion mogul Ralph Lauren, Dylan's Candy Bar founder Dylan Lauren naturally had a passion for style and design. But rather than follow in her father's footsteps, Dylan followed her sweet tooth. After graduating from Duke University with an art history degree, Dylan imagined opening an art gallery with candy sculptures. That initial idea later evolved into a candy store concept, thanks to her father who encouraged her to think big. Dylan shared her dad's advice, telling Glamour, "He was like, 'Make it bigger. It's a whole business — it's not just candy; it's the environment.'" In 2001, Dylan brought the magic of Willy Wonka's chocolate factory to life when she opened the first Dylan's Candy Bar in New York City.