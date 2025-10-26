You Can Try Kangaroo Pizza In This Small Northern Florida Town
Defuniak Springs is a tiny town in the Florida Panhandle known for its Victorian homes, its perfectly circular lake (one of only two in the world), and its historic library (the oldest continuously operated one in the state). It's not exactly the place where visitors would expect culinary innovation, but the town's Iron & Grape restaurant is changing that. After opening in March 2025, chef Tod Misener has taken to playing around with the Italian-inspired menu. His most interesting creation might be a surprisingly delicious kangaroo and shrimp pizza.
Leave all your assumptions at the door. Though game meat can sometimes have an unpleasantly strong flavor due to overcooking, Chef Tom (as he prefers to be called) showcases his mastery of ingredients in his unusual and creative dish. The kangaroo and shrimp are cut into small bits and topped with a slightly sweet sauce. This combination of unexpected ingredients provides balance to every bite, so that no part overpowers the whole. Though many would have reservations about eating kangaroo, it's milder in taste and more tender than you'd think. Of course, as Andrew Zimmern — a connoisseur of "bizarre" foods around the world — claims, kangaroo's flavor depends highly on its preparation. The adventurous chef doesn't list the marsupial among his favorite foods, but he might've done so if he'd tried Chef Tod's version.
Pizza isn't the only dish that features kangaroo. Iron & Grape has also served grilled kangaroo steak with creamy polenta, caponata, and salsa verde.
Kangaroo meat is available seasonally
Sadly, it's not always easy to import kangaroo meat into a Floridian town with just under 7,300 residents. Game meat also tends to be tied to seasonality, especially when it's sourced responsibly. This is why Iron & Grape doesn't offer kangaroo pizza (or other kangaroo dishes) on its regular menu. Diners have to get somewhat lucky and visit on days when it's available (or follow the restaurant's Instagram account for menu updates).
That said, Chef Todd told The Takeout that the restaurant will certainly have the pizza from time to time. "We run similar featured game dishes and pizzas all the time. It's always a matter of seasonality," he said. Even if you can't try kangaroo during your visit, you might get to try other interesting meats like venison, which the chef has served with parpadella and wild mushrooms. (If you've never tried this deliciously underrated meat and are a bit nervous about the idea of eating it, check out our beginner's guide to venison before digging in.) Additionally, Iron & Grape has plenty of classics for those who want familiar flavors. Some stand-out dishes include crispy calamari, the pollette (meatballs), and creamy cannoli.
The restaurant shines by making its own breads and pastries. It also has a dedicated wine program led by Kelli Misener that's unique in Defuniak Springs. This welcoming establishment proves that small towns and upscale dining can be an unusual yet heavenly match — just like kangaroo and shrimp on pizza.