You Can Try Kangaroo Pizza In This Small Northern Florida Town

Defuniak Springs is a tiny town in the Florida Panhandle known for its Victorian homes, its perfectly circular lake (one of only two in the world), and its historic library (the oldest continuously operated one in the state). It's not exactly the place where visitors would expect culinary innovation, but the town's Iron & Grape restaurant is changing that. After opening in March 2025, chef Tod Misener has taken to playing around with the Italian-inspired menu. His most interesting creation might be a surprisingly delicious kangaroo and shrimp pizza.

Leave all your assumptions at the door. Though game meat can sometimes have an unpleasantly strong flavor due to overcooking, Chef Tom (as he prefers to be called) showcases his mastery of ingredients in his unusual and creative dish. The kangaroo and shrimp are cut into small bits and topped with a slightly sweet sauce. This combination of unexpected ingredients provides balance to every bite, so that no part overpowers the whole. Though many would have reservations about eating kangaroo, it's milder in taste and more tender than you'd think. Of course, as Andrew Zimmern — a connoisseur of "bizarre" foods around the world — claims, kangaroo's flavor depends highly on its preparation. The adventurous chef doesn't list the marsupial among his favorite foods, but he might've done so if he'd tried Chef Tod's version.

Pizza isn't the only dish that features kangaroo. Iron & Grape has also served grilled kangaroo steak with creamy polenta, caponata, and salsa verde.