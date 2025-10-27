If You Remember This Old-School Fizzy Candy, You're Probably A '70s Kid

Nostalgia, generally speaking, seems to have skipped a decade. By now, our current period of sentiment for the 1980s has lasted even longer than the actual 1980s (thanks for nothing, "Stranger Things" and your lousy New Coke tie-in), and in accordance with the "30-year nostalgia cycle," there was a significant wave of longing for the 1960s back in the 1990s. But there doesn't seem to be quite as much of a desire for a return to the 1970s, generally remembered as a time of widespread discontent as the dream of the '60s curdled into disillusionment and paranoia. Still, that just means we can get in on the ground floor, right? Throw on some Steely Dan, grow an ill-advised mustache, and try that old-school fizzy candy, Zotz. (There are other substances you can consume if you're looking for a truly nostalgic '70s experience, but they fall well outside our purview here at the Takeout.)

Now, we may call Zotz (stylized as ZotZ) a '70s treat, but the concept of a fizzy candy dates back much further. The advent of carbonation in the United Kingdom inspired 19th-century sweetmakers to distill that fizz into a solid little lozenge, resulting in popular treats like sherbet lemons — a famous favorite of one Albus Dumbledore. But Zotz, as we know them, may not have existed, at least in America, without one enterprising executive who visited Italy back in the early '70s.