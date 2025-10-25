Give Pizza A Pop Of Sweetness In A Way You Probably Never Thought Of

Blueberries' popularity has steadily grown in the United States. According to a 2025 survey, 54% of Americans purchased blueberries in the last year, which is a 17% increase from blueberry purchasing two years prior. While typically very sweet, blueberries are naturally moderately acidic, which could be intensified if you use a tomato-based sauce in your pizza. If you want to cut the acidity, craft your blueberry pizza with a milder sauce like an olive oil-based white sauce. Fat-free cheeses may reduce acidity as well, so skip the traditional mozzarella cheese and go with a part-skim ricotta, part-skim mozzarella, or goat cheese instead. Thanks to their sweet tartness, blueberries complement a variety of meats. Beef and pork are two standouts for blueberry pairings, so a blueberry pizza with beef meatballs or cured meats like bacon, pancetta, prosciutto, or pepperoni can all delight your taste buds.

While there's not a distinct taste difference between fresh and frozen blueberries on pizza, the cooking of the pizza will differ based on which one you use. For pizzas that don't have a long cook time, if using frozen berries, it is essential to thaw the fruit to prevent splotches of raw batter or other ingredients around the fruit. Frozen blueberries have more structure than fresh blueberries, and cooking with the latter could result in splattered juice and soggy crust. In any case, it is best to cook the pizza almost to a finish before adding the blueberries. Bake the pizza for about 13 minutes, remove from the oven, add your blueberries on top, and cook for about two more minutes. This leaves you with an ungloopy pizza you'll be sure to enjoy.