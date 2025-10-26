The Old-School BBQ Side Dish Chick-Fil-A Used To Offer

When you have chicken sandwiches as hearty and satisfying as the ones at Chick-fil-A, do you really need a side? That depends on your appetite, of course, but if you're still hungry after chowing down on the chain's classic chicken sandwich (or an order of their chicken nuggets, complete with dipping sauce), you have a few different options. Would you like their big, pillowy waffle fries? A side order of their mac and cheese? Perhaps some kind of sensible, fresh-tasting salad? What if we told you there was once another kind of salad on the menu, one that's much stranger and more colorful than its green-filled counterpart? Say hello to the Chick-fil-A carrot and raisin salad. (Well, maybe not — like we said, it's off the menu now, although it could have gone hard as part of the Chick-fil-A bowl hack.)

Chick-fil-A having a carrot and raisin salad made a certain kind of sense. This is a proudly Southern chain, from the fried chicken down to the devout Christianity that leads it to close on Sundays, and carrot and raisin salad is a staple of Southern cookouts. Although the dish had its fans, it was never the most popular side at Chick-fil-A. Still, it managed to linger for forty years, and Chick-fil-A was considerate enough to provide a recipe. (You know a recipe's a banger when the only instructions are "mix all ingredients together.")