The Best Ways To Use Trader Joe's SugarBee Apples
Once upon a time, in an orchard in Minnesota, a brave little honey bee pollinated Honeycrisp apple blossoms with nectar from a different tree. Afterwards, an apple grower named Chuck Nystrom stumbled across something magical: where a Honeycrisp apple should have been was a new kind of apple. This daring bee, as it turned out, created a unique apple variety through cross-pollination with a still-unknown tree. Dubbed the SugarBee, this bee-created apple is honey-toned thanks to its Honeycrisp roots but with warmer, deeper flavors of caramel and molasses and a subtle tartness that balances it all out.
Since its accidental creation in the '90s, the firm, slightly sweet SugarBee has amassed a following, with one apple reviewer writing, "The crisp snap when you bite into one is absolutely unique -– you'll be lucky if chunks of it don't go flying all over the place." The SugarBee is identifiable by a honeycomb-shaped sticker, giving nod to its bee origins. You can find them at Trader Joe's by the bagful. While the crunchy SugarBee is perfect for snacking and is one of the best apples to use for homemade hot apple cider, it can be used for so much more.
SugarBee apple cinnamon babka
Apple cinnamon babka is one of my favorite things to bake in the fall. I usually make it with Granny Smith apples, one of the best apples for baking because their tartness and structure can stand up to sugar and heat. But the nuanced caramel, molasses, and honey notes in the SugarBee add a delicious layer of flavor complexity that makes an apple babka truly irresistible. Swap in Trader Joe's bourbon vanilla extract to enhance those warm SugarBee flavors.
You want your diced apple chunks to be medium-sized, not small. That way, when you slice into the babka, you see a beautiful, cinnamon-and-brown-sugar swirl loaded with apple pieces. It almost looks too pretty to eat. Almost. Also, because babka is made from a yeast dough, the internal temperature needs to reach 190 degrees before you pull it out of the oven, or else it will be a little doughy (learn from my mistake).
Creamy butternut squash and SugarBee apple soup
Fall is the start of soup season and what tastes more like fall than squash and apple? Squash soup is the best fall soup and the addition of a SugarBee apple adds sweetness and depth of flavor. Caramelize an onion before adding veggie stock, butternut squash (TJ's sells them pre-chopped if you don't want to wrestle with one), SugarBee apple chunks, and some salt. Simmer until the squash and apple are tender, then blitz. Finish it off with a drizzle of cream and high quality olive oil. For extra protein, toss pumpkin seeds in some salt, garlic powder, and paprika and toast, then sprinkle on top of the soup. You can find pepitas at Trader Joe's with the nuts.
Alternatively, if you want to try something a little different, stuff an apple with roasted butternut squash, quinoa or rice, celery, and mushrooms, then bake it. With its rich undertones, the SugarBee apple adds a honeyed flavor to savory dishes without being overwhelming, bringing out the squash's subtle sweetness.
SugerBee apple donuts
You can never go wrong with apple donuts, but there's an easier way to make them. Bring a box of puff pastry to room temperature. (Trader Joe's All Butter Puff Pastry Sheets are in a red box and easy to spot in their freezer section by the desserts.) Once the puff pasty sheets have warmed up a bit, cut the sheets into strips about ¼ to ½ inch wide. Then, toss peeled and cored SugarBee apple rings in cinnamon, nutmeg, and sugar. You can play around with other spices, if you'd like; adding pumpkin pie spice, ginger, or cardamom. Wrap two or three puff pastry strips around each apple slice. Brush each with milk and a sprinkle of cinnamon sugar before baking or air frying.
To bring out more of the SugarBee apple flavor, serve your puff pastry donuts with a cinnamon-honey yogurt dipping sauce. Mix honey-flavored yogurt with a pinch of cinnamon and some caramel sauce. The cooled creaminess from the dip is a fun contrast to the flakey and warm apple rings, with similar flavor notes in each dish.
SugarBee apple cheese ball
Forever a crowd pleaser, a homemade cheese ball is the kitschy hit no holiday party can resist. To make a SugarBee apple cheese ball, combine cream cheese, cheddar cheese, and honey. Fold in diced SugarBee apples, then shape the mixture into a ball. Wrap it in plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least four hours but ideally overnight. For extra crunch, roll it in toasted pecans before serving with crackers and sliced SugarBees.
When it comes to picking crackers, you want something crispy and sturdy to hold up against the cheese. You've been ignoring Trader Joe's dazzling cracker selection for way too long, so start there. Think of functionality — you'll be scooping the crackers through a glob on your plate. TJ's has these gluten-free cranberry raisin toasts my mom loves. With a hint of rosemary in every bite, they're the ideal complement to a fall-themed cheese ball — and you can't tell they're gluten free. You'll need wine too, obviously, so grab a bottle of your favorite Cabernet Sauvignon, whose bold flavor pairs nicely with SugarBees and cheese.
SugarBee apple chicken salad
Perfect for a grab-and-go lunch that's easy to prep ahead of the week, a mason jar SugarBee apple chicken salad is bursting with nutrients, texture, and wonderful fall flavors. Make a dressing from brown sugar, dijon mustard, olive oil, plain Greek yogurt, salt, and pepper and pour it into some mason jars. Top with chicken, then SugarBee apples, dried cherries, and walnuts. You want to layer it this way so nothing gets soggy. When you're ready to eat, shake the jar to combine everything. It's an easy trick for preventing soggy premade salad, even if there's no lettuce involved.
In terms of more mix-ins, celery or cucumber would add a refreshing crunch. If you want some bite flavor-wise, diced red onion works well here. You can also play around with the dried fruit and nuts you add in. Cranberries and pecans are classics, if you want to switch out the cherries and walnuts. You can also lean more into the fall vibes with pumpkin seeds.