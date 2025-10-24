The Best Ways To Use Trader Joe's SugarBee Apples

Once upon a time, in an orchard in Minnesota, a brave little honey bee pollinated Honeycrisp apple blossoms with nectar from a different tree. Afterwards, an apple grower named Chuck Nystrom stumbled across something magical: where a Honeycrisp apple should have been was a new kind of apple. This daring bee, as it turned out, created a unique apple variety through cross-pollination with a still-unknown tree. Dubbed the SugarBee, this bee-created apple is honey-toned thanks to its Honeycrisp roots but with warmer, deeper flavors of caramel and molasses and a subtle tartness that balances it all out.

Since its accidental creation in the '90s, the firm, slightly sweet SugarBee has amassed a following, with one apple reviewer writing, "The crisp snap when you bite into one is absolutely unique -– you'll be lucky if chunks of it don't go flying all over the place." The SugarBee is identifiable by a honeycomb-shaped sticker, giving nod to its bee origins. You can find them at Trader Joe's by the bagful. While the crunchy SugarBee is perfect for snacking and is one of the best apples to use for homemade hot apple cider, it can be used for so much more.