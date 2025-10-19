Say Goodbye To Bland Grilled Cheese With The Help Of This Sweet And Savory Spread

Grilled cheese can be comforting, but we all know deep down inside that it's not exactly packed full of adventurous flavor. There are plenty of things you can do to spruce it up, like switch out your usual white bread for sourdough, toss sliced apples into the center, or grill additional cheese on the outside of the bread. If you want to dial it up on both the savory and sweet front, you can turn to a specific spread that's packed with an intense amount of flavor: bacon jam.

If you've never had it, bacon jam is a spreadable jam made from bacon, caramelized onions, brown sugar, and other seasonings, with a dash of vinegar to perk it up at the end, and it's a rich addition to things like burgers. That's why it also works well in a grilled cheese (bacon in grilled cheese is a thing, after all). Since bacon jam has so many other ingredients cooked into it, it's sort of like a cheat code — not only are you adding bacon into your grilled cheese sandwich, but you're also introducing the concentrated taste of alliums, darker notes of brown sugar, and depending on the bacon jam's recipe, there might even be a touch of coffee or whiskey involved too.