Why Your Swiffer Is Leaving Your Kitchen Floors Sticky - And How To Fix It
Procter & Gamble introduced the Swiffer to the world in 1999, and it's made cleaning more tolerable for millions of people in the decades since. However, if you're not careful, what seems like a kitchen cleaning magic trick to avoid hauling out the mop and bucket can actually prolong your nightly kitchen shutdown routine. If you've ever cleaned your floors with a Swiffer Wet Jet or wet cleaning pad, only to be left frustrated by a sticky film coating your floors when you're done, you're not alone.
The Swiffer cleaning solution is an alkaline cleaner with a higher pH balance. Alkaline cleaners dry quickly and can leave behind that film and stickiness no one wants after mopping. Some Reddit users who had problems with their floors being sticky after wielding a Swiffer have found that using less cleaning solution or creating their own out of dish soap and water has solved the issue. Thankfully, if you're still dealing with the aftermath of Swiffer solution, not all is lost. You can remove the sticky residue by using a wet mop and some cool water (with nothing added) and running it over your floors to give them a good rinse. You may have to scrub a little bit, but the sooner you rinse the residue the Swiffer left behind, the easier it will be. Unfortunately, the need to rinse your floors after using a Swiffer mop eliminates the convenience that makes it so great to begin with. So, the best thing to do is to try and prevent the sticky residue in the first place.
How to prevent sticky residue left behind by your Swiffer mop
There are a few things that the fanciest home kitchens have in common, and one of them is that they likely need to be taken care of in a specific way. For many, that means using a very specific solution. While Swiffer Wet Jet has a variety of cleaning solutions designed to work on different floors, including tile, wood, laminate, and vinyl, it's not the best choice for all floors. Marble flooring, for example, is far more delicate, and an alkaline cleaner like Swiffer's can damage it. In this case, a mix of warm water and mild soap is optimal. Swiffer cleaning solution should also not be used on unfinished, oiled, or waxed floors and non-sealed tiles.
For other flooring, aside from double-checking you have the correct cleaning solution, you can try to mitigate the risk of sticky residue and film by making your own solution and using it in the Swiffer Wet Jet container. You can make a chemical-free floor cleaner by adding one part water to one part white vinegar. Just keep in mind that this homemade cleaning solution still shouldn't be used on marble flooring. For a Swiffer that uses wet pads, swap them out for a microfiber cloth dipped in your homemade solution. This is also a great way to save money on cleaning solutions without giving up the convenience of owning a Swiffer. You don't need to throw out your Swiffer, after all. You just have to use it properly.