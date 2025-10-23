Store Your Bread In This Material For An Eco-Friendly Solution To Plastic
Whether you prefer to buy bread from the supermarket or make simple three-ingredient beer bread at home, the last thing you want is for your precious loaf to go stale (or worse, get fuzzy). Typically, when you buy bread from the store, it comes in convenient plastic packaging to lengthen its shelf life. Yet home cooks who try their best to be eco-friendly in their culinary endeavors don't generally get excited about using plastic for, well, anything really. This begs the question: How do you keep your precious loaves in tip-top shape without compromising your principles?
According to Jamie Saechao, the sourdough expert behind Ginger Homemaking, the solution lies in using another material that has less impact on the environment. "Because of the air circulation, paper bags preserve a crisp crust longer than plastic," Saechao told The Takeout. "Just make sure the end is tightly rolled up," she advised.
However, it's worth noting that while the quality may benefit from being stored in a paper sack, plastic is better regarding the longevity of your bread. "Plastic bags lack air flow and will preserve breads longer, but the crust does go soft." Of course, in an ideal world, neither paper nor plastic would be necessary to keep bread fresh. Fortunately, there is actually another storage method that fits the bill.
An even more eco-friendly way to store bread
Using a paper bag works better than plastic if your chief concern is preserving that crispy crust, but Jamie Saechao indicated there is an even better method. Not only does it keep your next-level banana bread and homemade sourdough in prime condition, but it's also more sustainable than using a paper bag. "My favorite eco-friendly way to store my bread is in a Dutch oven!" Saechao shared. "This little trick provides a safe and moisture-free location for the bread so it stays fresh."
The Dutch oven storage method even works if you pre-slice your chewy loaf. "You can slice sandwich bread and stick it in the Dutch oven as well," Saechao said. "No extra cost and no extra materials!" If you're still worried about bread going stale too quickly, Saechao suggested using both strategies. "For extra protection, wrap bread slices in a paper bag prior to putting them in the Dutch oven," she said.
Another option, if you're willing to pony up some cash, is purchasing eco-friendly reusable bread bags. This KIBAGA Linen Bread Bag Set helps keep your loaves fresh and includes a proofing cover perfect for all your sourdough endeavors. This solution may be more suitable for folks who prefer their Dutch oven to be available for cooking at a moment's notice.