Store Your Bread In This Material For An Eco-Friendly Solution To Plastic

Whether you prefer to buy bread from the supermarket or make simple three-ingredient beer bread at home, the last thing you want is for your precious loaf to go stale (or worse, get fuzzy). Typically, when you buy bread from the store, it comes in convenient plastic packaging to lengthen its shelf life. Yet home cooks who try their best to be eco-friendly in their culinary endeavors don't generally get excited about using plastic for, well, anything really. This begs the question: How do you keep your precious loaves in tip-top shape without compromising your principles?

According to Jamie Saechao, the sourdough expert behind Ginger Homemaking, the solution lies in using another material that has less impact on the environment. "Because of the air circulation, paper bags preserve a crisp crust longer than plastic," Saechao told The Takeout. "Just make sure the end is tightly rolled up," she advised.

However, it's worth noting that while the quality may benefit from being stored in a paper sack, plastic is better regarding the longevity of your bread. "Plastic bags lack air flow and will preserve breads longer, but the crust does go soft." Of course, in an ideal world, neither paper nor plastic would be necessary to keep bread fresh. Fortunately, there is actually another storage method that fits the bill.