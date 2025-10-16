Review: Taco Bell's Frank's RedHot Menu Brings The Heat On Some Items More Than Others

The favorably reviewed Crispy Chicken at Taco Bell was one of fast food's most heralded new arrivals of 2025. A limited-time offering, the lightly peppery, tortilla chip-covered nuggets were so well received that in October 2025, Taco Bell decided to bring them back to its national menu for another short run. The big difference this time around: They're paired up with another new, imaginative, and even spicier mash-up.

Frank's RedHot is a household name in heat, the most famous purveyor of buffalo wing sauce. The company has taken its talents to Taco Bell to collaborate on Frank's RedHot Diablo Sauce. That and Taco Bell's Crispy Chicken star in a slew of new items, a veritable mini-menu of fiery, flavor-packed takes on Mexican-inspired favorites, including a burrito, a taco, and fries. Here's all there is to know about the new Taco Bell items featuring both the Crispy Chicken and Frank's RedHot Diablo Sauce.