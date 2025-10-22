How To Ensure Your Portobello Mushrooms Don't Come Out Soggy

Mushrooms: you either love 'em or you hate 'em. If you're not a fan, it's probably because of the texture, right? Soggy and slimy fungus doesn't sound appealing, but mushrooms don't have to be either of those things. It all comes down to cooking technique. We spoke with Anna Vocino, bestselling cookbook author, recipe developer, and founder of Eat Happy Kitchen, on how to make the perfect portobello.

"Mushrooms are mostly water, so when you cook them, that moisture releases," Vocino explains. "If you take them off the heat before the water fully evaporates, that's when you're left with soggy, slimy mushrooms. The trick is to push past that 'wet' stage and keep cooking over higher heat until the moisture cooks off and the mushrooms begin to sear and caramelize."

Whether we're supposed to wash our mushrooms or not doesn't matter, as long as they're not submerged for a long period of time — you're going to cook them long enough for the water to evaporate, regardless. You'll be left with a tender, umami, versatile flavor bomb that adds earthiness and nutrients to countless dishes.