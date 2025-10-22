How To Ensure Your Portobello Mushrooms Don't Come Out Soggy
Mushrooms: you either love 'em or you hate 'em. If you're not a fan, it's probably because of the texture, right? Soggy and slimy fungus doesn't sound appealing, but mushrooms don't have to be either of those things. It all comes down to cooking technique. We spoke with Anna Vocino, bestselling cookbook author, recipe developer, and founder of Eat Happy Kitchen, on how to make the perfect portobello.
"Mushrooms are mostly water, so when you cook them, that moisture releases," Vocino explains. "If you take them off the heat before the water fully evaporates, that's when you're left with soggy, slimy mushrooms. The trick is to push past that 'wet' stage and keep cooking over higher heat until the moisture cooks off and the mushrooms begin to sear and caramelize."
Whether we're supposed to wash our mushrooms or not doesn't matter, as long as they're not submerged for a long period of time — you're going to cook them long enough for the water to evaporate, regardless. You'll be left with a tender, umami, versatile flavor bomb that adds earthiness and nutrients to countless dishes.
More mushroom cooking tips
The rules of cooking mushrooms follow other cooking basics, like not overcrowding your pan and scoring to allow for browning. Like you would with zucchini, making shallow and long crisscross incisions on the mushroom cap before you cook it whole is a smart move. Scoring your mushrooms and having room in the pan lets moisture escape, instead of creating steam and, subsequently, mushy mushrooms. Because this cutting technique lets seasonings and marinades absorb more, scored mushrooms have a deeper flavor and even texture.
"For whole or large caps (like when roasting or using them as a 'pizza' base), scrape out the gills to reduce moisture and prevent a 'muddy' flavor," Anna Vocino says. Use a large spoon to easily remove them without excess mess. After cleaning the caps, prepare them with the cooking method of your choice. (Pro tip: you can grill your portobello caps for the tastiest no-meat burgers.)
Vocino recommends slicing mushrooms lengthwise and sautéing or grilling them to ensure they become nicely browned instead of soggy. Not doing so is a mistake that might be ruining your mushrooms. They should be sliced or diced evenly in prep to guarantee even cooking, so no bite is slimy (undercooked) or charred (overcooked). Vocino maintains that even a "simple marinade of olive oil, vinegar, salt, pepper, herbs, and a good all-purpose seasoning adds depth and helps them brown beautifully," proving that making mushrooms doesn't have to be complicated — if you know how to work with them properly.