The Simple Way To Turn Canned Baby Corn Into A Crispy Bite-Sized Appetizer

If you have a party coming up and no catering on call, it might be stressful to figure out what to feed your guests. Sure, you can buy a nice party platter at Costco, but there's nothing quite like a homemade touch. If you're on a budget and want something crispy and addictive to serve, turn to canned baby corn to make baby corn fritters that are sure to add some unique crunch to your festivities.

This may sound like an odd choice, or one born out of just grabbing whatever you have sitting in the back of your pantry. However, this dish has a long history stemming from India. Corn pakodas, known as bhutte ke pakode in India, are a staple of traditional cooking. This version simply uses baby corn rather than the kerneled kind. Because of this, Indian spices are an extra touch that really makes this appetizer pop. Before you launch into making it, though, some of you may be wondering what baby corn is and how it's different than regular corn or whether you can substitute other corn varieties for these fritters. Well, there's an important reason why baby corn works so well, particularly if you get the canned kind.