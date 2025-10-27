The Tastiest Way To Instantly Upgrade Jalapeno Popper Appetizers

You'd expect jalapeño poppers to be plenty flavorful all on their own, but it kind of depends on the ingredients. Your jalapeños may not be as incendiary as expected (the hottest ones have telltale lines or stretch marks from ripening), and you'll only compound the problem if you stick with plain cream cheese for a filling. To give bland poppers a boost, you can mix in some shredded cheddar or wrap them in bacon for a smoky taste. Yet another way to provide poppers with a major flavor upgrade is by adding chorizo to the filling.

Adding chorizo to your popper filling mix will bulk it up considerably, so figure on using plenty of extra peppers. (Either that, or turning the leftovers into a dip for tortilla chips.) It will also boost the protein content, making for a pretty hearty appetizer. The main reason you might want to add it, however, is that this spicy, savory sausage will make your jalapeño poppers taste so much better, no matter whether they're baked or fried.