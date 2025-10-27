The Tastiest Way To Instantly Upgrade Jalapeno Popper Appetizers
You'd expect jalapeño poppers to be plenty flavorful all on their own, but it kind of depends on the ingredients. Your jalapeños may not be as incendiary as expected (the hottest ones have telltale lines or stretch marks from ripening), and you'll only compound the problem if you stick with plain cream cheese for a filling. To give bland poppers a boost, you can mix in some shredded cheddar or wrap them in bacon for a smoky taste. Yet another way to provide poppers with a major flavor upgrade is by adding chorizo to the filling.
Adding chorizo to your popper filling mix will bulk it up considerably, so figure on using plenty of extra peppers. (Either that, or turning the leftovers into a dip for tortilla chips.) It will also boost the protein content, making for a pretty hearty appetizer. The main reason you might want to add it, however, is that this spicy, savory sausage will make your jalapeño poppers taste so much better, no matter whether they're baked or fried.
What kind of chorizo should you use in jalapeño poppers?
Recipes that call for chorizo can be confusing if they fail to specify which kind. Chorizo comes in two varieties, Spanish and Mexican, and they're very different from one another. Spanish chorizo is cured meat with a solid, pepperoni-like consistency and was a familiar sight during the charcuterie board craze. Mexican chorizo, however, usually comes in the form of loose raw meat. Both types of chorizo can work in a jalapeño popper filling, although they'll have to be prepared differently.
If you're working with Spanish-style chorizo, all you'll need to do is dice it fine, then blend it with softened cream cheese. Maybe stir in some spices like garlic or smoked paprika, then start stuffing it in your peppers. Mexican-style chorizo must first be cooked, then cooled. (You might need to drain off some grease, too.) You could also sauté some onion or garlic along with the meat, if you wish. Combine the chorizo with the rest of the popper filling ingredients, then fill and cook your jalapeños. Whichever chorizo you choose, the outcome is certain to be enjoyable.