The 3-Ingredient Combo That Turns Corn Into A Refreshing Dessert

Corn, it's the perfect addition to a summer meal or as a delicious street food. Can you imagine a more beautiful thing? With just a few ingredients, you can turn corn into an even more beautiful summer dessert. That's right, corn is not just for grilling. Take advantage of peak sweet corn season to make mais con yelo, a creamy, layered iced corn dessert from the Philippines. Like the more commonly known dessert dish halo-halo, this treat is a parfait that you can customize to your liking.

Also known as mais con hielo, it's super simple to make, and chances are you have all the ingredients on hand. To make mais con yelo, you'll want to start with the sweetest corn you can find. It is a dessert, after all. During the sweet corn season of May through September, your best option is to use corn fresh off the cob. To select the perfect corn, follow this guide that uses the silk test. Outside of sweet corn season, canned or frozen corn will do just fine. In fact, you will often find that some frozen corn tastes sweeter than fresh.