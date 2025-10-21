This Minnesota Breakfast Restaurant Is Just 10 Feet Wide

Here is an incomplete list of things that are about as long or tall as Al's Breakfast is wide: a kayak, a basketball hoop, an alligator, a Christmas tree, and fifteen bricks laid end to end. Maybe you're not used to seeing this kind of comparison for a restaurant, but it's warranted in this case: the Minneapolis institution is, after all, just ten feet wide. Squeezed into an alleyway between two other businesses, Al's looks like it could be some whimsical restaurant run by street cats in a Studio Ghibli movie or something. But not only is Al's real, it's spectacular — offering a rich assortment of quality breakfast food, it's rightly cherished by those in the neighborhood and beyond. That James Beard award behind the counter isn't there for no reason, after all. (Though James Beard himself may have hated the awards that would eventually bear his name.)

The story of Al's Breakfast starts in the latter half of the 1940s, when Al Bergstrom, who had been working as a short order cook at a restaurant called the Dutch Treat, wanted to strike out on his own. As it happened, there was a building just across the street that housed a 14-stool lunch counter. Al bought it, undeterred by the fact that it was, well, ten feet wide. (It's the narrowest restaurant in Minneapolis, although, at 79 feet long, it's not as tiny as you might assume.) Al's restaurant opened in 1950, and while it initially served breakfast, lunch, and dinner, Bergstrom eventually decided to stick solely to breakfast — a fittingly narrow focus for a narrow restaurant.