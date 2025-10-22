What You Should Know Before Ordering Cake From Walmart's Bakery
Whether you have an event coming up, or you want to turn a regular day into a celebration, a custom cake is one of the Walmart bakery items you can't pass up. But if you've never ordered a cake from a bakery before, the process can seem intimidating at first. Luckily, the grocery giant has made it easier than ever to get a cake that fits your needs. But there are a few things you should know before you order.
The first is that not all Walmart locations have a full-service bakery. If you plan to order in person, make sure your store has one before you go. You can also order your custom cake online. When navigating the cake-ordering process on Walmart's website, you'll find options from sheet cakes to tiered cakes or cupcake bouquets — and it doesn't stop there. Once you've selected your preferred cake style, most options will prompt you to choose the number of servings. A sheet cake can be made with 12 to 96 servings, while a floral-style cupcake bouquet serves just 12. You then pick your flavor (chocolate, vanilla, or a combination of the two) and add a name or message to be written on the cake as well. You can order your cake up to 30 days ahead, but you should try for at least two days in advance to allow time for turnaround. Thext same options will be presented to you if you order in person at the bakery.
Walmart cakes are low-cost, but at what cost?
Walmart cakes need to be paid for at the time of ordering and not the time of pickup. However, the cakes themselves are far from the most overpriced foods at Walmart. A sheet cake from the Walmart bakery can range from about $16 for 12 servings to $60 for 96 servings. Just 62 cents per slice for 96 of your closest friends? Not a bad deal.
In the past, Walmart cakes have gotten the side-eye for being decorated from frozen instead of being freshly-baked, but there are plenty of people who are still happy with the price and results. As one Reddit user reported, "We got a Walmart cake for my daughter's 2nd birthday, and added a cute topper from Etsy. Multiple people told me it was the best cake they had ever had." Adding to accessibility, the Walmart bakery also accepts SNAP and EBT as payment — even for custom cakes. The low cost and wide range of options means that more people can celebrate all kinds of special days.
Just make a note of a few other things you didn't know about grocery store cakes, especially when it comes to ingredients. Walmart cakes may not be a good option for those with dietary restrictions, since many include common allergens like milk, wheat, eggs, coconut, and soy. But if the price is right, and you're ready to savor the flavor, Walmart's cake selection is sure to get the party started.