What You Should Know Before Ordering Cake From Walmart's Bakery

Whether you have an event coming up, or you want to turn a regular day into a celebration, a custom cake is one of the Walmart bakery items you can't pass up. But if you've never ordered a cake from a bakery before, the process can seem intimidating at first. Luckily, the grocery giant has made it easier than ever to get a cake that fits your needs. But there are a few things you should know before you order.

The first is that not all Walmart locations have a full-service bakery. If you plan to order in person, make sure your store has one before you go. You can also order your custom cake online. When navigating the cake-ordering process on Walmart's website, you'll find options from sheet cakes to tiered cakes or cupcake bouquets — and it doesn't stop there. Once you've selected your preferred cake style, most options will prompt you to choose the number of servings. A sheet cake can be made with 12 to 96 servings, while a floral-style cupcake bouquet serves just 12. You then pick your flavor (chocolate, vanilla, or a combination of the two) and add a name or message to be written on the cake as well. You can order your cake up to 30 days ahead, but you should try for at least two days in advance to allow time for turnaround. Thext same options will be presented to you if you order in person at the bakery.