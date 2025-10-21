Why Watermelon Stains Clothes (And How To Get Rid Of Nasty Ones)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Watermelon sandwiches may be a juicy delight, and watermelon kegs will lend your backyard party a certain frat house nostalgia, but there is a downside to this mega-melon: Watery though it may be, the juice can still stain your shirt. How does that happen? Blame lycopene, which causes the pink pigment. This is the same substance that makes tomatoes red — and you know how tomatoes can stain.

So how can you get that watermelon stain out of your shirt? Time is very much of the essence, since the older the stain, the harder it is to get out. If it's still light pink instead of yellow or brown, though, you could start by pouring boiling water through the fabric while holding it over the sink. This is an effective method for removing fruit stains in general, and some people have reported that it works with watermelon, too. Others have had less success, however (possibly because the stains were older), so you might need to soak the spot in an enzyme stain remover or some liquid detergent or dish soap. According to one Redditor, a soap called Fels Naptha works well, too. If none of these items do the trick, try soaking the stained item in a solution of oxygen-based bleach (the powdered kind, as opposed to the liquid chlorine bleach).

Once the stain appears to be gone, you can toss that shirt in the laundry and wash it as usual. Unless you're 100% certain you've erased every last trace of watermelon juice, though, it's best to let it hang dry since the hot air from a tumble dryer can bake stains in permanently.