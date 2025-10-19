Anthony Bourdain Said This NYC Restaurant Has 'The Best Breakfast In The Universe'

While Anthony Bourdain was notoriously not a fan of brunch, he did have a great appreciation for breakfast and expressed it quite frequently throughout his career. The chef would spend plenty of time on each of his several travel shows over the years enjoying breakfast dishes. During the first season of Bourdain's first TV show, entitled "A Cook's Tour," he got the chance to visit Barney Greengrass — one of his favorite breakfast spots in the entire world — during an episode that featured him visiting restaurants across New York City.

Barney Greengrass is a Jewish deli on the Upper West Side that Bourdain considered the best of the best. As he set the scene for the restaurant during his visit on "A Cook's Tour," he explained, "Whenever I want to treat myself to the best breakfast in New York — in fact, the best breakfast in the universe — I go to a little place in my neighborhood that's famed for just that." Beyond just Bourdain himself, Barney Greengrass was (and still is) widely considered an institution of New York food culture; the restaurant went on to receive the James Beard Foundation Award for Excellence in 2006 and be named one of the 50 Greatest Food Stores in the World by the Financial Times in 2021.