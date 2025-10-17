Where Red Lobster Sources Its Namesake Seafood From

Although Red Lobster fans don't always agree on the restaurant's controversial appetizers, it's a casual, sit-down seafood chain that most know and love. Like any restaurant, Red Lobster has to get its namesake food from somewhere. Where exactly do all these little crustaceans come from?

There are four different types of lobster the company buys: Maine, rock, Norway, and langostino lobster. Red Lobster sources its lobsters differently depending on the type. Maine lobster comes from the Northeastern United States and parts of Canada, as you might have guessed. Rock lobster is purchased from the Bahamas, Belize, Brazil, Nicaragua, and Honduras. Norway lobster actually comes from fisheries off the coast of Scotland, while the langostino lobster comes from coastal Chile. To be fair, langostino isn't really lobster; it's shrimp. We discussed this in more detail when we looked into Red Lobster's creamy lobster mashed potatoes.

Honestly, it's refreshing that Red Lobster even has this information publicly available. It's not as if food supply chains are well known for their openness and honesty. The fact the company chose to emphasize the lobster it serves are mostly wild caught might be more a PR stunt than anything, but hey, at least you know the lobster at Red Lobster is real.