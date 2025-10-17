Add Umami Into Your Protein-Packed Cottage Cheese Spread In One Easy Move
Cottage cheese is the new duct tape. We're putting it onto and into everything in the name of protein: pasta sauces, 2-ingredient pancakes, smoothies, even blueberry cheesecake — you name it. So, of course, we're making spreads with it now. The only thing missing? A burst of rich, savory umami flavor to make it taste less like an underwhelming health hack and more like something you'd be proud to bring to a party.
If you're not familiar with the secrets of umami, it's a flavor sensation known as the fifth taste, following sweet, salty, sour, and bitter. Umami is somewhere between salty and sweet, but with a rich quality that often elicits the "I can't stop eating this" response. Cottage cheese does have a mild taste of umami on its own, but to deepen the flavor and really make it pop regardless what how you're using it, all you need is a teaspoon of white miso paste mixed into a few spoonfuls of cottage cheese (about a ¼ cup). If you really want this effortless mixture to dance across your taste buds, blitz these two ingredients in the blender and give them a whirl until they're a smooth, spreadable texture.
You can enjoy this savory spread the same ways as you would any other — on crackers, sandwiches, bagels, or even used as a dip for veggies. You'll still reap all the benefits of cottage cheese's protein content, but with the flavor dial turned all the way up.
A little miso goes a long way (and so does this umami spread)
While simply combing cottage cheese with white miso paste is crave-worthy in and of itself, if you really want to get fancy, this combo is also the perfect blank canvas to build out other flavorful high-protein spreads. For a roasted red pepper dip, drop in a few slices of fresh or jarred roasted red peppers when blending the cottage cheese and miso, along with dashes of paprika and a sprinkle of cayenne for a little kick of heat. For a bright and herby spread, blend a few chopped fresh parsley leaves and chive stems with the cottage cheese and white miso paste, along with a dash of onion powder, garlic powder, dried dill, and a tiny squeeze of fresh lemon juice.
Or perhaps you want your cottage cheese to emulate a high-protein version of cream cheese. To do so, add one teaspoon of low-sodium soy sauce and a ½ teaspoon of a light acid, like rice vinegar or lemon juice, to the miso and cottage cheese. From there, you can then customize mix-ins to create more flavor variations. For a high-protein scallion "cream cheese" spread, add one chopped scallion and a few dashes of garlic powder, onion powder, and fresh dill, as well as a pinch of black pepper.