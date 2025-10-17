Add Umami Into Your Protein-Packed Cottage Cheese Spread In One Easy Move

Cottage cheese is the new duct tape. We're putting it onto and into everything in the name of protein: pasta sauces, 2-ingredient pancakes, smoothies, even blueberry cheesecake — you name it. So, of course, we're making spreads with it now. The only thing missing? A burst of rich, savory umami flavor to make it taste less like an underwhelming health hack and more like something you'd be proud to bring to a party.

If you're not familiar with the secrets of umami, it's a flavor sensation known as the fifth taste, following sweet, salty, sour, and bitter. Umami is somewhere between salty and sweet, but with a rich quality that often elicits the "I can't stop eating this" response. Cottage cheese does have a mild taste of umami on its own, but to deepen the flavor and really make it pop regardless what how you're using it, all you need is a teaspoon of white miso paste mixed into a few spoonfuls of cottage cheese (about a ¼ cup). If you really want this effortless mixture to dance across your taste buds, blitz these two ingredients in the blender and give them a whirl until they're a smooth, spreadable texture.

You can enjoy this savory spread the same ways as you would any other — on crackers, sandwiches, bagels, or even used as a dip for veggies. You'll still reap all the benefits of cottage cheese's protein content, but with the flavor dial turned all the way up.