The Toasted Addition That Gives Chili A Craveable Crunch

When you want your chili toppings to deliver crunch, aroma, and a hint of roasted depth, the key lies in how you toast. Many experts say that the oven method wins for consistency: Spread nuts or seeds on a baking sheet and roast at 350 F, tossing after five minutes until golden and fragrant, and leaving them for about eight to twelve minutes total. This slow, dry heat draws out oils evenly, giving you that rich, full-bodied flavor you'd never get from a pre-toasted bag.

For a smaller batch, the microwave method surprisingly works. Toss the nuts with a drop of neutral oil, then zap them in one-minute bursts, stirring between each round until they smell deeply nutty, usually around four minutes. A skillet works, too, if you start cold and stir constantly, though it demands more attention than the oven. Whichever method you use, remember to remove them immediately once done, spread them out to cool (so they stop cooking on residual heat), and only add them to your chili at the last moment to maintain crispness.

The same technique applies whether you're sprinkling pepitas over Texas red or crushed peanuts over a bean-heavy bowl. Just as a pinch of cinnamon or coffee powder adds dimension, toasted nuts and seeds bring that satisfying contrast — turning a humble pot of chili into something that feels layered, lively, and finished.