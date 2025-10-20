The Countertop Material Martha Stewart Prefers – Especially For Baking

It's perhaps an understatement to say that Martha Stewart is fairly well-known for her food and decorating advice. Beyond Martha Stewart's hot dog advice, she's said just as much about the materials on which you cook your food, which has extended to countertops in the past. If you've never thought about kitchen countertops before, it starts to matter once you've got your own house. When you're reworking your kitchen and your busted-up old counter's got to go, you probably want something that looks nice and keeps sturdy: everyone wants their dream kitchen to have lots of counter space, so it should be decent quality, especially if you enjoy the sort of baking that takes up the whole counter.

In a 2020 interview with Frederic Magazine, Stewart gave some thoughts on counter materials. It's worth noting that she didn't definitively pick one, because it's not such an easy question. However, she brought up zinc countertops as one of her stronger preferences, especially as a pro baker. Stewart said, "Up at my home in Maine, all my counters are covered in zinc. It's actually the baker's choice because you can roll out dough on it without using extra flour, and it won't stick." For what it's worth, she also praised stone, marble, and soapstone and criticized wood countertops for being a hassle to clean.