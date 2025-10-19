The US City Where It's Sort Of Illegal To Eat Watermelon In Public Parks

Watermelon may be the fruit we associate most with summer picnics in the park. The sweet and juicy red fruit is cool and refreshing on a hot day, cut into big slices and eagerly grasped with both hands as you bite in. But there's one small U.S. city where it's technically illegal to enjoy that rite of summer. Eating watermelon in a public park is against the law in Beech Grove, Indiana — although good luck trying to find anyone who's been nabbed for it.

The ban on watermelon in any of the city of 15,000 residents' four public parks was put in place because the discarded rinds were causing a sticky mess in park garbage receptacles by poking holes in the plastic bag liners. (Instead of throwing watermelon rinds out, they can be turned into the perfect summer candy, or added to a classic side dish.) Station WRTV in nearby Indianapolis cited Beech Grove city board members as saying in 2017 that the law had existed for years, while noting city officials had trouble finding it in the books. However, like many other quirky laws across the country, some of which are old ordinances that were just never repealed, the ban isn't enforced.

While Indiana isn't the sunny U.S. state that produces the most watermelon, the fruit that Beech Grove bars from its parks is an important part of the economy in the state, which is the fifth-largest producer in the country. Some 70% of Indiana's watermelon is grown in Knox County, just over two hours from the city.