Why You Should Avoid Whole Foods' Plain Yogurt

Plain yogurt sounds boring, but the lot we tried during our plain yogurt ranking of seven store-bought brands yielded some really interesting results. We learned that some plain yogurts can taste like the feed the cattle were raised on (such as grass), while others are nearly sweet due to their creaminess. But the one plain yogurt that disappointed us most comes from Whole Foods' house brand, 365, which is known for consistently delivering poor taste in its generic line of products.

Our taste tester found that while it's not the worst yogurt in the world, per se, it's simply disappointing. They wrote, "The texture is gelatinous, on the thicker and stickier side than most, but still a little grainy. The flavor is just ... nothing. You get neither a round fattiness nor a sharp tang, just blah."

You can contrast that with our favorite pick, from Alexandre Family Farm, which was smooth and indulgent in comparison. This is the brand where we swore we could taste the grass-fed diet of the cows, and it turns out that those types of details yield a great product, unlike Whole Foods' 365 version.