Add This Crisp Fruit To Your Burgers For A Bright Bite

A Honeycrisp or a Granny Smith (the same types of apples that also make the best pie) would probably be best, because they're the crunchiest and easiest apples to find. You'll really want a firm, crisp apple with bold flavors to stand up to the burger itself. If you're using 80/20 ground beef or even grass-fed, you'll want an apple that can cut through the rich, fatty burger and any other toppings you might add.

And that's the real trick: layering on complimentary accoutrement. One of the easiest pairings to go with is lightly melted or baked brie for your cheese. This recommendation comes straight out of a classic French pairing. You'd also probably want to add caramelized or grilled onions. That smoky sweetness will pair excellently with your apple-topped burger.

If brie isn't your thing, give blue cheese a try. This is a classic old school pairing in a fine dining salad where blue cheese and apples work perfectly together. The tangy, funky blue cheese also really wakes up the burger, and even Ina Garten uses it to make great burgers. You can try to add balsamic glaze as well, which will enhance the acidic bite of the apple and help bolster its natural sweetness. There's so many different things you can do with apples on a burger, I'm actually surprised myself, and I wrote the article! You can even go for gold and caramelize your apples before topping your burger. Seriously, give it a try.