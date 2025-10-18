The 2 Canned Soups You Need For An Easy, Creamy Weeknight Dinner

If you live alone (and even if you don't), you may well find yourself dining on canned soup on days when you're just too tired to cook. Why not? It's certainly no sadder than having cereal for dinner (not that either option is any kind of long-term solution to rising grocery costs). If you want to feel you're doing just a little bit more for yourself, all you really need to do is open two cans instead of one. The combination of cheese soup (either cheddar or nacho, your choice) and cream of chicken is so much more than the sum of its parts.

Why these two soups together? Well, the first one is pretty obvious. Because cheese, that's why. Cheese makes everything better. A can of cheese soup is more of an ingredient than a meal, though, since it's just a bit too creamy and cheesy to be eaten on its own. The addition of cream of chicken adds a certain meaty component that speaks to the soup's status as a main course. It's also ever so slightly thinner in consistency (though still creamy), so it can help to lighten things up to an extent. (For something even less heavy, use a 50/50 mix of milk and water to reconstitute your soup mixture.)