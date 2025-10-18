Give Mac And Cheese A Tangy Flavor Upgrade With This Hot Dog Topping

One of the biggest food fads of the early '00s was embellished macaroni and cheese. This dish, once either relegated to the status of barbecue side or low-budget main course, morphed into a restaurant-worthy entree with entire eateries devoted to it. By the next decade, everything pickle was popular. It only makes sense, then, to introduce these two trends to one another, and there's no easier way to do so than by stirring a few spoonfuls of pickle relish into your macaroni and cheese.

There are many ways to make mac and cheese even better. For one thing, you really should be baking it for a better texture. Mix-ins are pretty important, too, since on its own, the dish can be kind of bland. These may include anything from bacon to buffalo chicken to lobster, but pickle relish — which can either be sweet or dill — is an easier and cheaper addition. It's a real flavor booster, too, since its tang cuts through all that starchy stodge.

Pickles play surprisingly well with cheese, even if the classic British cheese-and-pickle sandwich is actually made with a different kind of relish (chutney, which may include such ingredients as carrots, cauliflower, onions, and rutabagas). Still, as anyone who's ever eaten a Big Mac or Chick-fil-A Deluxe is aware, standard cucumber pickles also complement these sandwiches' cheesy component as their sharper flavor offsets its richness. The same is true for macaroni and cheese, although using pickle relish instead of sliced pickles helps to disperse the flavor throughout the dish.