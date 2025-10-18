One Unique Watermelon Variety Mimics A Sky Full Of Stars

A lot of foods are Instagrammable and aesthetically-pleasing, but few compare to one watermelon variety: the Moon and Stars watermelon. Moon and Stars watermelons are appropriately named after their galactic appearance – they have dark green skin with numerous yellow spots. While one will not encounter this variety in the wild, the commercially- or home-grown watermelon has become one of the United States' favorite heirloom varieties – perhaps due in part to its history.

A Colorado gardener sold the rights to the speckled watermelon to Peter Henderson & Co., a New York City-based seed and plant company, in the 1920s. By the 1970s, despite the fruit's popularity, it vanished from commercial availability. Kent Whealy, a member of Seed Savers Exchange, tirelessly searched for Moon and Stars seeds and went as far as to appear for an interview on a Missouri television show to find them. It wasn't until gardener Merle Van Doren reached out to Whealy post-TV appearance to exclaim he had been growing the fruit for years and would give Whealy seeds. As many feared the fruit would be lost forever, after its resurrection, it became an instant hit.

Moon and Stars watermelons reach maturity between 95 to 100 days. Once mature, the watermelon typically ranges between 10 to 15 pounds. The flesh of this cosmic fruit can vary, appearing either red, dark pink, or sometimes yellow. The fruit has high levels of sugar, making its luscious flesh exceptionally sweet. Its sweet flavor allows for versatility in cooking styles and makes it an ideal complement to several ingredients.