The Herb Your Next Glass Of Lemon Water Needs

There are few things more refreshing than ice-cold water with a twist or slice of lemon in it. Lemon water has many dubious wellness benefits, but mostly it just tastes amazing, especially when it's hot outside. You can step up that tasty flavor by adding herbal components to the mix — particularly rosemary.

There are two main ways to accomplish this, and both are incredibly easy. The first is to make a pitcher of infused water in advance, so you have plenty of it on hand. You'll need to cut up a lemon and place it (peel and all) into a large jug or carafe. To get more juice from the lemon, roll it against a flat surface with your palm before slicing it, or remove the rind if you want a sweeter note. Then, wash and add several sprigs of rosemary to taste. You can bruise or squeeze the rosemary before adding it, so it imparts a more intense flavor. Let it sit for a few hours or overnight in the fridge, and you'll have well-infused lemon herb water that can help you stay hydrated without sacrificing tastiness.

For a more immediate fix, you can mix the herb and lemon water together in a glass, like a cocktail. Either place rosemary in a glass, then add lemon and water, or pour hot water with rosemary and lemon through a sieve, then add ice to make it cold. No matter which method you use, you'll end up with a healthy, low-sugar drink that's tart and satisfying.