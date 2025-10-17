Once You Start Boiling Rosemary, Your Kitchen Will Never Be The Same

You've been here before: after hours in the kitchen, cooking up a storm...and your kitchen sure smells like it. Whether you've been batch-cooking chili and want to dispel the smell of onions before going to sleep, or you've made a three-course meal for a dinner party and want your guests to arrive to a pleasant aroma, how your kitchen smells can feel as important as keeping your surfaces clean, and can even impact how food tastes. Luckily, there's a simple hack for neutralizing kitchen odors and creating a versatile treat in the process: boiling rosemary to make rosemary water.

Making rosemary water is simple: Just fill a pot with fresh water, bring it to a boil, and then remove it from the heat and add a few stalks of rinsed, fresh rosemary. Then let it steep for up to two hours and enjoy the soothing, natural scent of rosemary filling your kitchen while also banishing other less pleasing aromas. Once the rosemary water has steeped, you can use it as a refreshing, calming drink, put it in a spray bottle to use as an air freshener, or even use it to refresh and hydrate your hair and skin as a natural beauty product.