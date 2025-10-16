The Type Of Basket Lining That Causes An Air Fryer Disaster
Every home cook learns the hard way that an air fryer's worst enemy isn't burnt fries or soggy wings — it's the wrong liner. Parchment paper can take the heat, but wax paper can't. Made from paper coated in paraffin wax, it softens and melts at high temperatures, coating your basket (and dinner) in a sticky film that smells faintly like crayons. Once the wax starts to liquefy, it can smoke, burn, or even catch fire.
Air fryer experts agree: Wax paper simply can't handle the 350°F to 400°F these appliances reach. Parchment, by contrast, has a heat-resistant silicone coating that keeps it stable under pressure. Using the wrong liner can lead to residue and even a potential fire hazard, thus leading to a potential air frying disaster. For crisp, even results, stick to perforated parchment liners that allow airflow and prevent food from steaming instead of crisping — a common issue when people forget to shake their fries halfway through cooking.
The foil myth that keeps ruining your air fryer results
Aluminum foil might seem like a shortcut for easier cleanup in the air fryer, but it often sabotages your food before it even cooks. Foil isn't a good type of basket lining because it blocks air circulation, which keeps fries from crisping and chicken skin from rendering properly. Most manufacturers only recommend foil when it's weighed down with food, otherwise, the lightweight sheet can fly up and touch the heating element, causing sparks or burns.
Southern Living agrees, and adds that foil reflects heat unevenly, leading to scorching and half-cooked spots. The better move: Use perforated parchment liners, which allow for proper airflow and prevent food from steaming. It's the same reason certain ingredients — like cheese, fatty meats, or sauces – shouldn't go inside your air fryer. Anything that blocks airflow or melts too fast works against the appliance's main appeal, that shatteringly crisp texture.