The Type Of Basket Lining That Causes An Air Fryer Disaster

Every home cook learns the hard way that an air fryer's worst enemy isn't burnt fries or soggy wings — it's the wrong liner. Parchment paper can take the heat, but wax paper can't. Made from paper coated in paraffin wax, it softens and melts at high temperatures, coating your basket (and dinner) in a sticky film that smells faintly like crayons. Once the wax starts to liquefy, it can smoke, burn, or even catch fire.

Air fryer experts agree: Wax paper simply can't handle the 350°F to 400°F these appliances reach. Parchment, by contrast, has a heat-resistant silicone coating that keeps it stable under pressure. Using the wrong liner can lead to residue and even a potential fire hazard, thus leading to a potential air frying disaster. For crisp, even results, stick to perforated parchment liners that allow airflow and prevent food from steaming instead of crisping — a common issue when people forget to shake their fries halfway through cooking.