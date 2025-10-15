Say Goodbye To Soggy Roasted Tomatoes By Avoiding This Simple Mistake

Roasting tomatoes is a great way to coax extra flavor out of them, even if they aren't the most flavorful to begin with (just ask Ina Garten). Doing so not only drives out excess moisture, but also concentrates sugar and glutamates, which makes the tomatoes both sweet and savory at the same time. It's easy to roast your own tomatoes at home to achieve deep flavor, but since tomatoes are juicy by nature, you don't want them to stay soggy after they're done cooking. We spoke to Matt Harding, chief innovation officer at Piada Italian Street Food, to get some tips on how to prevent roasted tomatoes from getting too soggy.

Harding told us that your first consideration should be the tomato itself. "For best results use a thicker-walled tomato ... [S]ome people say only use Romas, but you can use round tomatoes, too," he explained. "You need to tailor the roasting experience to the type of tomato to avoid soggy roasted tomatoes."

The method you use to roast your tomatoes is also important. For example, leave plenty of room between each slice on the roasting pan. Harding said that halving your tomatoes (or quartering large ones) is the best place to start. "Leave at least ¼ inch space around each tomato for halved Romas," he instructed. "And if the tomatoes are bigger, leave a ½-inch space between pieces." That space will allow moisture to escape, helping the tomatoes shrink during the roasting process.