The Underrated Kitchen Tool You Need For Maximum Precision

Professional chefs use plenty of kitchen gadgets and tools you wouldn't necessarily find in the home. Some would be impractical for home cooks; others are just waiting to hit the mainstream like kitchen tweezers.

Although kitchen tweezers look like the tools you use to pluck your eyebrows and remove splinters, there's one major difference: They're big, sometimes up to 12 inches long. Size-wise, they're more akin to tongs, and according to Michael Handal, a chef at the Institute of Culinary Education, tweezers are perfect for delicate tasks that tongs are too bulky to handle. "Kitchen tweezers have been non-negotiable, must-have tools in professional kitchens for some time now," Handal says. "Many times, tweezers are used for delicate items such as edible flowers or their petals, or small sprigs of fresh herbs, or the important task of placing a fragile garnish to finish a plate before it leaves for the dining room."

Admittedly, you can use chopsticks to accomplish many of the same cooking feats; however, tweezers have their advantages over the famously tricky utensil. They're strong, precise, and easier to handle. Plus, they can handle high temperatures. Pros often use kitchen tweezers for fancy plating, something home chefs don't have to worry about. Sure, some folks get really, really into presentation, as a scroll through r/Plating on Reddit will attest. But most of us are just trying to feed ourselves and our families. Are kitchen tweezers really that practical for the rest of us?