Transform French Onion Soup Into A New Dish With This Simple Addition

While everyone's obsessing over pumpkins this fall, why not turn your attention to the classic French onion soup? But instead of enjoying this soup the usual way, transform it into a hearty, all-in-one dish with a simple ingredient: pasta. French onion soup is known for its sweet and savory broth, as well as its heartwarming aroma. With pasta, you won't have to worry about altering the soup's signature taste; it doesn't significantly change the flavor. Instead, it will just give the soup a fork-twirling twist.

The typical recipe pairs French onion soup with bread, which tends to get soggy. With this modification, the pasta takes over as the starchy element that will soak up the flavors from the ingredients, including, but not limited to, caramelized onions, broth, wine, cheese, garlic, thyme, and other herbs. By cooking the pasta directly in the broth, you allow all the savoriness of the dish to penetrate each piece. As a result, you'll have a pasta dish that feels entirely new but still familiar. The best part is you don't need to use extra pots or go through more cooking steps to pull this recipe off. It's also the perfect meal when the weather turns cold.