The Florida Restaurant Combating Invasive Pythons With Free Pizza

What if you could save a unique ecosystem and also get free pizza? Deep in Everglades City, Florida, you'll find Wildman's Pizza, Pasta & Pythons. You won't find pythons on the menu (though it wouldn't be the first time snake pizza has been served). But if you bring in a dead python, you'll get a free pizza.

If this arrangement sounds like it was concocted withing the imagination of an eight-year-old it's probably because the Florida Everglades are straight out of a fantasy novel. It's almost whimsical that there's a swamp that's actually a slow-moving river, and that is the only place in the world where both alligators and crocodiles live. Despite sounding like a lost chapter of "The NeverEnding Story," the Everglades are very much real. And right now, they're facing a mortal enemy: Burmese pythons.

This invasive species is wreaking havoc on the delicate ecosystem. Burmese pythons have insatiable appetites and reproduce quickly. They've been linked to the decimation of many species, including an 85% reduction in bobcat encounters and over 90% fewer raccoons and opossums, animals on which native predators rely. Local lover of the Everglades, Dusty "Wildman" Crum has decided to take matters into his own hands, earning a reputation as one of the best python hunters in the state. To encourage others to join the cause, he offers a large house specialty pizza in exchange for a python carcass.