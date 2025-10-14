The US State That Anthony Bourdain Never Visited

Whether it was a war-torn street corner in Beirut or a dive bar in Detroit, Anthony Bourdain did a fine job of trying to touch nearly every corner of the globe. But even one of the most well-traveled food documentarians ever left a few surprising blank spots on the map. One of the most notable? Our 49th state, Alaska. It's a place that's rich in culinary identity and complexity, yet somehow managed to evade the Bourdain spotlight.

The vast and still largely unexplored state is often called "The Last Frontier." One does wonder how Bourdain — a man obsessed with extremes and edge-of-the-map locales — could skip a state that's arguably the most remote and rugged in the country. Alaska's Indigenous foodways are centuries old and deeply rooted in survival in an often unforgiving landscape. With foods like wild salmon, seal oil, muktuk, and cloudberries, Alaska has a culinary landscape that's unlike anything in the lower 48. Maybe he was just worried he'd have to eat fermented shark again.

Though shark isn't served in Alaska, stinkheads are. An Indigenous Alaskan delicacy, stinkheads are exactly what they sound like: naturally fermented fish heads. They're a traditional food of Inuit and Yup'ik communities, so we just know Bourdain would have loved to give them a go.