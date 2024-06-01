Stinkheads Are The Fermented Delicacy That Smell Exactly How They Sound

The traditional way of preparing stinkheads involved removing the heads from fish and placing them in wooden barrels. The barrels were then wrapped in burlap to keep oxygen levels at a minimum, which was a crucial factor in fermenting the fish heads without spoiling them. The barrels were placed underground and buried for around a week, depending on the weather and temperature. It seems that the "doneness" factor of stinkheads was ultimately based on the expertise of the person or people making them. This was likely determined by such things as smell, appearance, and texture. The entire head should turn into a mush-like consistency, even the bones.

Advertisement

Today, stinkheads are prepared in much the same way they have been for hundreds of years, except some will opt for using plastic bags or covered containers rather than wooden barrels. However, some people argue that using plastic increases the potential for dangerous bacteria like botulism. Ultimately, the risk of botulism can be minimized by ensuring safe temperatures and correct pH levels are maintained in the fermentation process. However, unless you have been taught by an expert, it's not a particularly safe or good idea to try this sort of fermentation yourself.

In a way, traditionally preparing stinkheads might be one of the earliest examples of molecular gastronomy, but without the fancy foams and powders. With stinkheads, nature and chemistry do all the work on their own, with a traditional craftsperson overseeing the process instead of a Michelin-starred chef.

Advertisement