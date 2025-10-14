The 2-Ingredient Mix That Makes Mississippi Mud Potatoes So Rich And Creamy

Mississippi mud potatoes may not have the most alluring name, but the dish itself promises creamy, dreamy, and (most importantly) cheesy results. It's a baked, potato-based dish that features starchy spuds, bacon, lots of cheese, plus a mixture of mayonnaise and sour cream, which gives the dish its signature silky texture. Incidentally, you can also make a chocolate cake with those last two ingredients. A few things happen when you combine these two fridge-staples. Of course, you get a rich texture to whatever you add mayo and sour cream to, including these potatoes. The oil and eggs (or egg yolks) in mayonnaise mixed with the cream in sour cream make a velvety emulsion, which wraps around potatoes beautifully.

You'll also get an unmatched flavor. The mayonnaise gives you some sweetness and just a little acidity, and the sour cream adds tanginess so, despite the richness of a dish like Mississippi mud potatoes, the mixture is actually quite balanced. Mayo paired with sour cream is a pretty common culinary combination; people use it in chicken and tuna salads, coleslaw, salad dressings, sauces (I like to mix the two for fish taco sauce), and dips like spinach artichoke and classic ranch. As for the curious name of the dish, the origin story isn't clear, but it's safe to assume that it began in the Magnolia State, perhaps on the muddy banks of the Mighty Mississippi River.