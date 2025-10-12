Which State Consumes The Most Sugary Drinks? It's One Of The Smallest

It's hard to deny the downsides of excess sugar: type 2 diabetes, tooth decay, and obesity to name a few. According to the American Heart Association, the average American consumes two to three times the recommended amount of sugar per day. A major culprit? Sugary drinks.

Most folks can agree that skipping soda is easier said than done. But as a study published in 2021 shows, it's harder for people in some communities more than others. The study — which used data collected by the National Center for Health Statistics (NCHS) between 2010 and 2015 — compared state-by-state data on the number of Americans who drink sugary drinks on a daily basis. Researchers included soda, sports drinks, sugary coffee (and tea), and sweetened fruit drinks like lemonade.

The study found that 63 percent of American adults drink sweet drinks daily, but some states drink significantly more. The top spot? Tiny Hawaii, where 76.4% of adults drink at least one sugary drink per day.

Marketing, access, and culture contribute to regional differences. The beverage industry often targets minorities and low-income communities where healthier options aren't always available. But research shows that education can help. When health officials in Alaska — which boasts the country's lowest numbers — noticed that kids were drinking more sugary drinks, the state upped its efforts to educate moms. The numbers dipped back down, sparking hope that the next generation of Alaskans will stay smart about sugar.