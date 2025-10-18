The Gag-Inducing Reason You Should Avoid 'Creamy' Oysters

Some people adore raw oysters, and others question whether we should eat them at all. Love them or hate them, raw oysters are very popular during the summer months. This can be concerning, considering there's an age-old rule to avoid raw oysters in warm months that do not contain an "r." By that logic, from May through August, those salty beauties should be off the menu. Still, you can probably go to a high-end seafood restaurant and get a raw oyster any time. If you choose to, you'll need to be wary of creamy oysters.

No, not oysters served in a cream sauce. If you check your oysters and they have a creamy white looking sac on top that's small or covers pretty much the entire body, you should just send them back. While this isn't the only concerning thing to find in an oyster, this is one food faux pas that chefs really should catch. Some places do serve creamy oysters, though, so you'll need to be vigilant. If you eat one and find the taste strong, milky, and briny with an extra-soft texture, you might have gotten an off-season oyster. It's not that the oyster has putrified, and it's unlikely to do you serious harm, but once you find out why it has that texture, you may want to swear off oysters for a while.