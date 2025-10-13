How To Properly Measure Kitchen Appliances So You Don't Buy The Wrong Size

Measuring space for appliances seems simple — after all, you passed second grade and know how to use a ruler. But plenty of shoppers have been burned by their overconfidence. Even a fraction of an inch can make a big difference. It's easy to forget about hinges or overlook seemingly small lips and ledges. You should always take all your measurements before you buy your appliance. It seems obvious — until you get caught up in the excitement of a limited-time sale.

First and foremost, you've got to make sure you can actually get your new appliance to the kitchen. All your careful measurements will be for naught if you can't fit the appliance through the door. Write down the width of doors, measure the distance around corners, and make sure you have ceiling space if you need to lug a bulky fridge upstairs. Remember to add a couple of inches for clearance, and include moulding and baseboards.

After you've measured your space, start shopping with those dimensions in mind. If you're shopping online, you can often filter your results based on dimensions — but don't rely on the first measurements you see. Exact dimensions can vary, even among appliances from the same brand. Download the manual to see whether these measurements include handles and hinges. Check the manufacturer's recommendations for clearance, too. Proper ventilation keeps you safe and your appliance running smoothly. Make sure you have the room you need for any gas lines, vents, or outlets required.