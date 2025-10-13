How Peanuts Became One Of The Most Iconic Baseball Foods

It's an undeniable fact that some foods just taste better at the ballpark. Hot dogs and hamburgers hit differently when you're watching a baseball game. There are some snacks you might never buy outside of a stadium at all. For many, one of those snacks is shell-on peanuts. This salty, nutty treat has been a staple at ballgames for over 100 years, making it one of the most iconic snacks sold at stadiums.

Peanuts were first sold at baseball games way back in 1895 thanks to a man by the name of Harry Stevens. Even then, they were a massive hit with attendees. In the present day, Stevens' grandson explains they remain popular because: "In baseball, the tension builds slowly. Eating peanuts is part of a nervous habit — it gives you something to do with your hands." So, although peanuts may be failing in ballparks outside the United States, they are likely to remain a staple of the great American pastime for years to come. Here in the United States, peanuts began their journey to baseball fans decades before Jack Norworth and Albert Von Tilzer ever wrote the first note of "Take Me Out to the Ballgame."