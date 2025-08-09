The Reason Baseball Players Chew Sunflower Seeds

If you're sitting in the stands at a baseball game, you'll have no shortage of options for food: not just peanuts and Cracker Jacks, but hot dogs, hamburgers, chicken fingers, and pizza, among others. (Depending on the stadium, some places might offer better grub, but wherever you go, it'll probably cost more than you'd like it to.) But, if you're a baseball player yourself, you'll probably have one specific snack you favor over all the others — namely, sunflower seeds. If they're not chewing bubblegum, players are almost certainly chewing on these salty little seeds (which can also be added to ramen noodle salad) and maybe even doing tricks with them. When did this trend come about? Well, it started in the 1950s, but it didn't really pick up for another 20 or 30 years, when a legendary Yankee advocated for them in the press.

In the early days of baseball, the most popular chewing option for players was tobacco, as it kept their mouths moist on hot, dry days and allowed pitchers to doctor the ball so it would fly across the plate in an unpredictable way. A pair of St. Louis Cardinals, Stan Musial and Enos Slaughter (future Hall of Famers both), took to chewing on the seeds as they hung about in the outfield, but it wasn't necessarily the most popular option until Reggie Jackson, Mr. October himself, extolled their virtues to Sports Illustrated, describing the seeds' nutritional value. And, if there's any way you can be more like the guy who won the World Series for the Yankees, why not take it?