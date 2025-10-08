Why Grocery Shopping With Your Own Tote Is A Major Faux Pas

You, much like any other environmentally-conscious person, probably go grocery shopping carrying an assortment of your favorite tote bags. You've collected enough of them on vacations and the like that you can probably sort them into use cases: That thick canvas one you got from the Liberty fabric store in London is good for carrying canned goods and heavier meats, while the thinner one you picked up from the Strand bookstore in New York City is ideal for carrying produce. But you can't help but wonder why these bags are only used for carrying your groceries back to the car. Can't you just skip the cart and the basket and put your groceries directly into your tote? Would that it were so simple — not only is it a major grocery store faux pas, but depending on what state you're in, it might even be illegal.

We talked to Laurie Hise, who founded the budgeting blog Passionate Penny Pincher, and she tells us why it might not be such a good idea to dump stuff right into your tote bag. "It may raise eyebrows if you're stuffing items into your own bag before paying," she says. "The store staff can't read minds and may think something fishy is going on." It's not exactly illegal to do it, but it might cause onlookers to think you're doing something suspicious.