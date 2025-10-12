What Fake Grill Marks Are Made With And Why They're Used

For commercials, grill lines are usually made by hand with a searing machine or painted on. Luckily, that isn't what's served to you, but your burger might still have fake lines on it. Almost no fast food restaurants grill their food on site, so it arrives in-house with those lines already burned on. This makes customers feel like they're getting something fresh-grilled without restaurants needing to take time actually cooking it that way.

The marks are often pressed on with a rotary grilling machine in a factory that just sears the outside, rather than cooking the food entirely. Those marks remain even after it's later heated to safe, enjoyable levels in faster and cheaper ways. This is the same with many frozen entrees. Any smoky taste you may experience when eating is likely either an added flavoring or your mind tricking you when it sees those lines.

To put it simply, restaurants do this because it looks appetizing and tells you're brain you're eating something authentic. Sometimes, the more perfect and fake something looks, the tastier we perceive it. Using fake food techniques to make dishes look delicious isn't unique to grilled items, either. For example, Japanese restaurants display fake food in their front windows to entice customers inside. The key here is that it's illegal to advertise falsely. So, if a restaurant claims in writing that a dish is grilled on site, then you're more likely to get something with real char marks.