Ina Garten's Secret To Crispy Potato Skins Is Already In Your Pantry

There are many ways to make baked potatoes, but Ina Garten's method ensures that you'll always have potatoes that are soft on the inside but with super-crispy skins. Surprisingly, her secret to turning the potato's skin crusty is actually a staple in everyone's pantry — salt. While most home cooks default to sprinkling salt on top of the potatoes before baking, the cookbook author, who likes to test recipes several times before recommending them to her readers, takes things further by giving hers a full-on salt rub.

In one episode of her Food Network series "Barefoot Contessa," Garten demonstrated her technique while making her recipe for Crusty Baked Potatoes with Whipped Feta. It's important to note at this point that she doesn't use regular salt. Garten opts for fleur de sel, or flaky sea salt, which is one of her favorite salt varieties. She also uses an inordinate amount of the salt to pull this trick off, generously rubbing it with olive oil, rosemary, thyme, and lemon zest. According to Garten, she prefers this type of salt since "it gives [the potatoes] kind of a briny flavor rather than too sharp or salty," and this goes well with the vegetable's crispy exterior once baked.