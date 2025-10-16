Mariska Hargitay's Favorite Snack Puts Watermelon In The Spotlight
Remember the early 2000s, when watermelon-feta salad first became trendy? Mariska Hargitay certainly seems to, since she's a fan of this Y2K-era food. The star of "Law and Order: SVU" admitted that this salad is still one of her favorite snacks and is something she makes at least three times a week. She eats it because she enjoys the flavor, of course, but also appreciates the fact that watermelon, at 92% water, is one of the more hydrating fruits. It also provides plenty of potassium and vitamin C, although it doesn't contribute much in the way of dietary fiber.
Hargitay's salad is made with cucumbers as well as watermelon chunks, making for a double dose of hydration since cucumbers have a water content of 96%. It also includes a certain amount of protein in the form of feta cheese, and is flavored with mint and a citrus-based dressing. It's similar to a salad, said to be a favorite of Kate Middleton (aka Catherine, Princess of Wales), although Middleton's version may also include avocado, lime juice, and cider vinegar.
How to riff on Hargitay's salad
It may not bother celebs like Mariska Hargitay or Kate Middleton that watermelon salad had already become a cliché by the pre-pandemic years. If you wouldn't be caught dead eating an outdated food, though, there are ways you can spin those same ingredients to make something more contemporary. One idea involves turning the salad into a watermelon sandwich by using two peeled watermelon slabs as the "bread" and stacking the cheese, cucumbers, and mint leaves inside. You could also grill a round piece of the fruit and stick it on a bun to make a watermelon burger, with the other salad ingredients serving as the toppings.
If you're a fan of the trompe l'oeil aesthetic, though, then you'll want to make a watermelon pizza. Slice the watermelon so you have one large circle an inch or two thick, then cut it into wedges for easier eating. The green rind will stand in for the pizza crust, while the pink flesh can imitate the red sauce. A sprinkling of feta will take the place of the melted mozzarella, while mint leaves, cucumbers, diced avocado, sliced red onion, radishes, or similar embellishments will all work as pizza toppings. Squeeze some lemon or lime juice over everything, and your watermelon pizza, unlike Little Caesars, will be cold and ready.