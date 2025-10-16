Mariska Hargitay's Favorite Snack Puts Watermelon In The Spotlight

Remember the early 2000s, when watermelon-feta salad first became trendy? Mariska Hargitay certainly seems to, since she's a fan of this Y2K-era food. The star of "Law and Order: SVU" admitted that this salad is still one of her favorite snacks and is something she makes at least three times a week. She eats it because she enjoys the flavor, of course, but also appreciates the fact that watermelon, at 92% water, is one of the more hydrating fruits. It also provides plenty of potassium and vitamin C, although it doesn't contribute much in the way of dietary fiber.

Hargitay's salad is made with cucumbers as well as watermelon chunks, making for a double dose of hydration since cucumbers have a water content of 96%. It also includes a certain amount of protein in the form of feta cheese, and is flavored with mint and a citrus-based dressing. It's similar to a salad, said to be a favorite of Kate Middleton (aka Catherine, Princess of Wales), although Middleton's version may also include avocado, lime juice, and cider vinegar.