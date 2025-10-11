This Route 66 Eatery Is Made For Corn Dog Lovers
Corn dogs, whether they be the trendy Korean kind or the classic Midwestern state fair version, may or may not have originated on a rainy day in the Pacific Northwest back in the 1930s. Since the Cozy Dog Drive-In didn't start selling them until 1946, it is unlikely that it invented the dish. Even so, this Illinois eatery still proclaims itself "Home of the 'Original' hot dog on a stick, dipped in batter and deep fried." Apocryphal though this claim may be, it's still pretty impressive that the restaurant has been making corndogs from its own recipe for over three-quarters of a century.
Founder Ed Waldmire Jr. was initially inspired to enter the corndog business after eating a hot dog baked in cornbread. He enjoyed it, but thought it took too long to make. A friend of his, however, came up with a corn batter that would adhere to a hot dog while it was being deep-fried, and together the two worked to perfect something they first called "crusty curs." Waldmore's wife didn't care for the name, so by the time they opened a restaurant, they'd settled on the name Cozy Dogs as a more acceptable alternative.
The restaurant has had several locations over the years, the most recent one dating back to 1996, but has been situated on the legendary Route 66 (or what remains of it) since 1949. This makes it a must-try dining stop for any road trips along the Mother Road, as John Steinbeck called the highway in his Pulitzer Prize-winning novel "The Grapes of Wrath."
Corn dogs aren't the only thing on Cozy Dog's menu
You can't live on corn dogs alone, so while they may be Cozy Dog's specialty, they're hardly the only item featured on the menu. If you ever visit, you should try one, of course, unless you're allergic to hot dogs. Or corn. If the latter, there are several other hot dogs on the menu: a regular hot dog, a chili dog (made with chili from Ed Waldmire's own recipe), a cheese dog, and a chili cheese dog. No Chicago dogs, though — the Cozy Dog Drive-In is located in Springfield, which is nearly 200 miles southwest of the Windy City. It also doesn't offer veggie dogs, although a TripAdvisor user mentioned seeing the staff batter and fry plant-based hot dogs brought in by customers.
If you're not into tube steaks, the Cozy Dog also offers hamburgers, cheeseburgers, and chili cheeseburgers. Chili is available by the bowlful, as well. Other entrées include chicken strips, ham and cheese, barbecue, grilled cheese, and a type of pork tenderloin that some consider the Midwest's greatest sandwich. If you're still hungry, you can have ice cream or an ice cream sandwich, and of course, you must try a bottle of Cozy Dog's own Route 66 root beer.
Even if you get there too early for corn dogs, you won't go hungry. The Cozy Dog also offers a breakfast menu until 10:30 a.m., complete with eggs, toast, breakfast meats, hash browns, pancakes, and French toast. They serve coffee and orange juice, as well, of course.