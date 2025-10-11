This Route 66 Eatery Is Made For Corn Dog Lovers

Corn dogs, whether they be the trendy Korean kind or the classic Midwestern state fair version, may or may not have originated on a rainy day in the Pacific Northwest back in the 1930s. Since the Cozy Dog Drive-In didn't start selling them until 1946, it is unlikely that it invented the dish. Even so, this Illinois eatery still proclaims itself "Home of the 'Original' hot dog on a stick, dipped in batter and deep fried." Apocryphal though this claim may be, it's still pretty impressive that the restaurant has been making corndogs from its own recipe for over three-quarters of a century.

Founder Ed Waldmire Jr. was initially inspired to enter the corndog business after eating a hot dog baked in cornbread. He enjoyed it, but thought it took too long to make. A friend of his, however, came up with a corn batter that would adhere to a hot dog while it was being deep-fried, and together the two worked to perfect something they first called "crusty curs." Waldmore's wife didn't care for the name, so by the time they opened a restaurant, they'd settled on the name Cozy Dogs as a more acceptable alternative.

The restaurant has had several locations over the years, the most recent one dating back to 1996, but has been situated on the legendary Route 66 (or what remains of it) since 1949. This makes it a must-try dining stop for any road trips along the Mother Road, as John Steinbeck called the highway in his Pulitzer Prize-winning novel "The Grapes of Wrath."