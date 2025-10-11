The Difference Between Hors D'oeuvres And Appetizers

When you hear "hors d'oeuvres," you may think of skewered shrimp and mini potato knishes passed around on a tray by a cater waiter. When you hear "appetizers," piping hot mozzarella sticks you want to scarf down immediately that require at least two napkins to clean your greasy hands or a classy heirloom tomato and burrata salad might come to mind. Both hors d'oeuvres and appetizers are served before the main course to satiate hunger until meal time, but what's the true difference between them? To start, their timing and purpose.

Appetizers are the first course of a sit-down meal and intended to hold diners over until their entrée arrives. They are a structured part of the dining experience and can either be shared or enjoyed solo, depending on the occasion. Hors d'oeuvres, on the other hand, are served separately from dinner. Typically elegant and varied finger foods you can eat while still holding a drink in your other hand, hors d'oeuvres are present at cocktail hours at weddings and other special events. They are not considered part of any meal and are typically eaten when you're standing up, mingling in nice clothes. You probably wouldn't eat mozzarella sticks standing at a tiny table, wearing fancy clothes, lest marinara sauce drips on your cocktail dress and you get cheese stuck on your made-up chin. But a mini meatball on a mini fork? That you can do.