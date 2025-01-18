The Rule Of Thumb To Remember When Making Hors D'oeuvres For Party Guests

Planning a party can be stressful and complicated, whether it's your first time or your hundredth. You have to gather RSVPs, know where to order from, watch out for guest dietary restrictions, and, most importantly, work out how much food to buy. At the same time, hosting a party should be fun. Thinking about the people you love and care for all under the same roof is a special moment. If things run out, someone can always make a trip to the local grocery store or order in. Even with backups in mind, it feels good to be prepared. And, if you don't plan on feeding your guests a full meal, this is where hors d'oeuvres come in.

These delightful little finger foods are the perfect party bites to serve your guests and can be set out on platters so that people can help themselves. But, how on earth do you work out how many hors d'oeuvres to order? How are you supposed to know how much people will eat? Opinions vary but it turns out, there is one helpful rule of thumb you can follow. Most experienced party planners agree that you should aim to serve six to eight hors d'oeuvres per person for every hour they'll be at your party.