The Rule Of Thumb To Remember When Making Hors D'oeuvres For Party Guests
Planning a party can be stressful and complicated, whether it's your first time or your hundredth. You have to gather RSVPs, know where to order from, watch out for guest dietary restrictions, and, most importantly, work out how much food to buy. At the same time, hosting a party should be fun. Thinking about the people you love and care for all under the same roof is a special moment. If things run out, someone can always make a trip to the local grocery store or order in. Even with backups in mind, it feels good to be prepared. And, if you don't plan on feeding your guests a full meal, this is where hors d'oeuvres come in.
These delightful little finger foods are the perfect party bites to serve your guests and can be set out on platters so that people can help themselves. But, how on earth do you work out how many hors d'oeuvres to order? How are you supposed to know how much people will eat? Opinions vary but it turns out, there is one helpful rule of thumb you can follow. Most experienced party planners agree that you should aim to serve six to eight hors d'oeuvres per person for every hour they'll be at your party.
How many types of hors d'oeuvres should you serve?
Now that you know how many hors d'oeuvres to serve, you may want to think about how to vary the spread for your guests. You don't just want to put out just one type of platter, as not all your guests will like the same things. How many types of hors d'oeuvres you use also depends on the number of guests. For 10 people or less, you only need to have one or two hor d'oeuvres options. However, if you're hosting a larger crowd, it's best to serve a variety of snacks. Food preferences amongst a large party will be broader, so more options will equal happier guests. You can take a leaf out of Ina Garten's book and just keep things simple if you're fairly new to hosting.
Hor d'oeuvres should always be bite-sized. This way, your guests can mingle and wander while they eat, leading to a more sociable atmosphere and hopefully less cleanup for you when the night is over. To avoid having to wash plates, put out a stack of cocktail napkins that your guests can carry food on.